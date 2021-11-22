Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,337,800.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.36 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

