Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $70.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.