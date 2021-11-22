Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $4,021,290.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,021,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $390,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,080,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

