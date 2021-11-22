Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.61.

HP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.97%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

