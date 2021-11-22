$17.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $17.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.86 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $65.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.44 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

BA opened at $214.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.02. Boeing has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.