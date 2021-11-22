Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 40,860 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 55.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

