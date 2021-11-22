Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.00 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. Analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.