Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,663 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of United States Cellular worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 88.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 426.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 36.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USM stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

