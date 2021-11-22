Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of So-Young International worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of SY opened at $4.32 on Monday. So-Young International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.47). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.