Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in API. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agora by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 361,407 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of -0.18. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

