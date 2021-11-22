iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,948,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL opened at $83.95 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

