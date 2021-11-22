iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $83.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.79. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.