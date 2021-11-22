Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 37,640 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,458,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYFM. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

