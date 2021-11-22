Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after buying an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,037,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $47.39 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

