Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after buying an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $12,985,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.39 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

