State Street Corp Makes New $15.20 Million Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 515,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after buying an additional 1,880,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $51,122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $4,435,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

