State Street Corp Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 1,751.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.49% of Ebang International worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ebang International by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,060,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ebang International by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 383,430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $1.77 on Monday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

