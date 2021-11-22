State Street Corp Makes New $14.65 Million Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 871,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,648,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $28.78 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

