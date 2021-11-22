Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,023 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Cosan worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at $290,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CSAN stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.