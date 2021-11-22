Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CCBG stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

