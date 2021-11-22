Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 65,153 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 203.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,153 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAR shares. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $6.27 on Monday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

