Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

HSDT stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

