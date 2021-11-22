Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.
NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $35.18 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74.
