Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 123,461 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 354.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 1,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,024,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Playtika by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTK. BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

