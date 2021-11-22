Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ALJ Regional were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

