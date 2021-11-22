Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of InfuSystem worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $369.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

