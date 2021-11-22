Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.

AMIVF opened at $11.46 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

