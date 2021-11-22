Truist Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by Truist from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Shares of PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $287.12 and a 12 month high of $545.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

