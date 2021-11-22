Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.76 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

