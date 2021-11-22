Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $696.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $584.00 to $696.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $2,349,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intuit by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.