Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 8,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,939,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

