49,415 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,080 shares of company stock valued at $75,984,078 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of APP stock opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

