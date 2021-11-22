Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,657,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 5,271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,548.2 days.

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get Air China alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AICAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DBS Vickers raised Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.