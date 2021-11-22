Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 673,716 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 92,440 shares worth $10,477,306. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Asana stock opened at $137.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

