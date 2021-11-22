Morgan Stanley Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

