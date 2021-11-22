Morgan Stanley Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

