Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,756.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,756 ($22.94) and last traded at GBX 1,782 ($23.28), with a volume of 341517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,495 ($32.60).

FDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,532.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,573.80. The stock has a market cap of £687.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

