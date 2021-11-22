Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,740.43

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,740.43 ($35.80) and last traded at GBX 2,738.47 ($35.78), with a volume of 22040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,736 ($35.75).

The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,530.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

