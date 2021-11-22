Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Entravision Communications worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVC opened at $7.90 on Monday. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVC. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

