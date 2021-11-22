Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,041 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in GreenSky by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 over the last 90 days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

