Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,247 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of NVE worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NVE by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NVEC stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. NVE Co. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 20.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

