LPL Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $528,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.