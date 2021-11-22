LPL Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $528,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.