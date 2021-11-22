Comparing Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and Telia Company AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 4 5 0 0 1.56

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Telia Company AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telia Company AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.15 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $9.72 billion 1.64 -$2.50 billion ($0.72) -10.82

Frontier Communications Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telia Company AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) -14.33% -18.30% -5.57%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.