Analyzing Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equitable and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equitable
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Ryan Specialty Group
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
Profitability
This table compares Equitable and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equitable
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ryan Specialty Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
94.6% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Equitable and Ryan Specialty Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equitable
|$12.42 billion
|1.07
|$4.28 billion
|$10.58
|3.10
|Ryan Specialty Group
|$1.02 billion
|4.31
|$68.10 million
|N/A
|N/A
Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.
Summary
Equitable beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
