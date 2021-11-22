Analyzing Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equitable and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Equitable currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitable and Ryan Specialty Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.42 billion 1.07 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.10 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.31 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Summary

Equitable beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

