3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 195.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,998 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

