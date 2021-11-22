MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $492.71.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $359.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $359.58 and a 1-year high of $601.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

