Northern Trust Corp Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,602 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

AWH opened at $2.48 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $278.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.90.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.