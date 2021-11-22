ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $555.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.