Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $13.49 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

