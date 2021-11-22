LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,587 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

SWZ stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.